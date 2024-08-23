Local Chair Melody Carleton and First Vice-Chair Ann Gauvreau will be visiting members on the below noted dates. They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members, update membership lists and to share news from the Component.



Thursday, September 5, 2024: Fort St John



1:00 – 3:00 pm Fort St John Association of Community Living Residential Homes



Thursday, September 12, 2024: Fort St John



10:00 am – 12:00 pm Fort St John Association of Community Living Programs

4:00 – 5:00 pm Fort St John Association of Community Living Main Office





If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office

in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP