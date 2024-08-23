Click here to find info on COVID-19

Fort St John Association of Community Living - Worksite Visits - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 23, 2024

Local Chair Melody Carleton and First Vice-Chair Ann Gauvreau will be visiting members on the below noted dates. They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members, update membership lists and to share news from the Component.
 
Thursday, September 5, 2024: Fort St John
 
1:00 – 3:00 pm                Fort St John Association of Community Living Residential Homes
 
Thursday, September 12, 2024: Fort St John
 
10:00 am – 12:00 pm     Fort St John Association of Community Living Programs
4:00 – 5:00 pm                Fort St John Association of Community Living Main Office
 
 

If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office
 in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]
 

Download PDF of notice here



