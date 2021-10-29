NOMINATIONS FOR BARGAINING COMMITTEE
Fort St. John Public Library
Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Fort St. John Public Library Bargaining Committee. Bargaining will commence in 2022, as such, we are accepting nominations for your new Bargaining Committee.
1 Bargaining Committee Chair
2 Bargaining Committee Members
1 Bargaining Committee Alternate (in the event one of the elected members are unavailable to carry out their duties)
Nominations are to be faxed, mailed, emailed or hand delivered to:
BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100th Avenue
Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
Fax #: 250-785-0048 or toll free: 1-800-946-0255
[email protected]
Nominations will close at 5 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021.
Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required, or contact the Peace River Area Office if you are in need of extras. For more information on the Roles and Responsibilities of Bargaining Committee Members please contact the area office.
Candidates have the right to submit a biography (not to exceed 250 words) should an election be required. This biography must be submitted within one day of the close of nominations.
Download PDF of notice here
Download Bargaining Committee Chair nomination form here
Download Bargaining Committee Member nomination form here
Download Bargaining Committee Alternate nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.