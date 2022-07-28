Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on September 09, 2022

Please Post notice and nomination form on Union bulletin board

Steward nominations are now open for theFort St. John Public Library.

Nominations are now open and close at midnight on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to:

Email: [email protected]
Fax: 250-785-0048
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7 (back door drop box available)



If you have any questions/ please email or call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788


Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 
Download roles and responsibilities here



UWU/MoveUP