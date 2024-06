Your Bargaining Committee has secured dates to meet with your employer and will commence negotiations on September 17 – 19, 2024.



The Bargaining Committee will be meeting in August to finalize proposals and prepare for bargaining.



We will provide updates as they become available.



In solidarity



Tanya Boyd, Bargaining Committee Chair

Jill Baccante, Bargaining Committee Member

Lorraine Brooks, Bargaining Committee Member

Samuel Bennett, Bargaining Committee Member

Tennille Penner, Staff Negotiator



