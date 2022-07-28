Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on September 01, 2022

Your Local 404 Chairperson Roshni Singh and executive members Kim Brown and Pooja Kumar will be conducting a worksite visit on September 7th from 2:30pm until 4:00pm in the group room.

Please come by and say "Hello". We look forward to seeing you all then.

In Solidarity,

Roshni Singh, Local 404 Chairperson 
Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative

