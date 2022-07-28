Your Local 404 Chairperson Roshni Singh and executive members Kim Brown and Pooja Kumar will be conducting a worksite visit on September 7th from 2:30pm until 4:00pm in the group room.
Please come by and say "Hello". We look forward to seeing you all then.
In Solidarity,
Roshni Singh, Local 404 Chairperson
Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.