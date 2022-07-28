Your Local 404 Chairperson Roshni Singh and executive members Kim Brown and Pooja Kumar will be conducting a worksite visit on September 7th from 2:30pm until 4:00pm in the group room.



Please come by and say "Hello". We look forward to seeing you all then.



In Solidarity,



Roshni Singh, Local 404 Chairperson

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP