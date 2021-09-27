Steward Elections are re-opened for Fraser Health Authority - Burnaby Mental Health.

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now re-opened and will close at 5:00pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021 .

Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office:

BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

- #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4 Fax: 604-215-1410

604-215-1410 Email: [email protected]

If you have any questions please call the area office at 604-215-1499 or toll free at 1‑888-238-0239.

In solidarity

Rhonda Karaboitis

Staff Representative



Download L803 FYI - FHA Burnaby Mental Health steward nominations - September 2021.pdf

Download L803 FHA - Burnaby Mental Health steward nomination form - September 2021.pdf



UWU/MoveUP