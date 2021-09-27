Steward Elections are re-opened for Fraser Health Authority – Tri Cities Mental Health.

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now re-opened and will close at 5:00pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021 .

Please email, fax or mail your nomination forms to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office:

· BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4

· Fax: 604-215-1410

· Email: [email protected]

If you have any questions please call the area office at 604-215-1499 or toll free at 1‑888-238-0239.

In solidarity

Rhonda Karaboitis

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here



