Fraser Health Authority Burnaby Home Support – 400 - 4946 Canada Way, Burnaby - New stewards - BCGEU

Published on February 23, 2021

Nominations have closed for four (4) additional steward positions on Monday February 22, 2021.

We are pleased to announce that the new stewards for Burnaby Home Support are:

  • Manpreet Mahil
  • Elizabeth Look
  • Elvira Sakowicz
  • Mharee Jane De La Rosa

Please join us in wishing them all well in their new positions.

 

In Solidarity,

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

