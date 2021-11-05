Nominations for election of Shop Steward at Burnaby Mental Health closed on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 5:00pm.



We are pleased to announce that Ping Qiu, Jesse Donaldson and Andre Van Rooi have been acclaimed for the position of Steward at Fraser Health Authority - Burnaby Mental Health.



Please join us in welcoming Ping, Jesse and Andre in their role as worksite Steward!



Thank you to all those that participated in the process.



In solidarity



Rhonda Karaboitis

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP