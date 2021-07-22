Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 22, 2021

Nominations have closed for two (2) steward positions on Wednesday July 21, 2021. 

We are pleased to announce that Monica Dewan and Andre Van Rooi have been acclaimed as the new stewards at Burnaby Mental Health.

Please join us in wishing them well in their new position.

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

