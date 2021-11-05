Nominations for election of Shop Steward at New Westminster Mental Health closed on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 5:00pm.



We are pleased to announce that Andrea Johnson has been acclaimed for the position of Steward at Fraser Health Authority - New Westminster Mental Health.



Please join us in welcoming Andrea in their role as worksite Steward!



Thank you to all those that participated in the process.



