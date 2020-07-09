***PLEASE POST ON UNION BOARD***
This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at Fraser Health Authority – TriCities Home Health that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:
- Liza Marie Villa
- Maria Bonitinho
- Sukhi Seera
If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.
If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.
In solidarity
Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
