  2. Fraser Health Authority: TriCities Home Health – 220 Brew Street, Port Moody - Shop stewards - BCGEU

Published on July 09, 2020

This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at Fraser Health Authority – TriCities Home Health that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:

  • Liza Marie Villa
  • Maria Bonitinho
  • Sukhi Seera

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.

If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative


UWU/MoveUP