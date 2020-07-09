***PLEASE POST ON UNION BOARD***

This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at Fraser Health Authority – TriCities Home Health that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:

Liza Marie Villa

Maria Bonitinho

Sukhi Seera

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.

If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.





In solidarity

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP