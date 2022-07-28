Your Local 404 Chairperson Roshni Singh and Executive Members Kim Brown and Pooja Kumar will be conducting a worksite visit on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, from 11:30am until 1:00pm in the 2nd floor boardroom.

Please come by to say "Hello." We look forward to seeing you all then.

In Solidarity,

Roshni Singh, Local 404 Chairperson

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP