Dear FRCC members,



It is with heavy hearts that we offer our deepest condolences to all of you on the loss of your friend and colleague, Bikramdeep Randhawa.



While the loss of any member under any circumstance is a tragedy we understand that Bikramdeep's youth and the sudden, violent, and public nature of his death make this loss harder to bear.



Correctional officers are an extraordinarily tight knit group and we hope that the strength of those bonds will be a source of comfort for all of you in the coming weeks and months. And as you come together to grieve and remember and support each other, know that your union is committed to making sure you have what you need to support your mental, emotional, and physical health and safety-including working with your employer as needed.



Staff reps will be in touch in the coming days to help you access the services that are available to you. We encourage you to reach out to your union to let us know what else you may need to get through this difficult time. And we want to send our gratitude to Ira Kibbe, 104 Local Chair, for his extraordinary work since learning this tragic news.



In solidarity,



Stephanie Smith, President



Dean Purdy, Vice President-Component 1

UWU/MoveUP