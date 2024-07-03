To all Component 1 members,



As you may know by now, Deputy Sheriff Freddy Blondel tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident in Bow, Washington on

June 22, 2024. Freddy was an Edmonton Police Officer as well as a member of the Edmonton Police ERT before joining the BC Sheriff Service upon his retirement.



From speaking to our members about Freddy, I can tell you that he was a well-respected and beloved Deputy Sheriff and will be greatly missed. Several members of the Surrey Sheriffs placed a memorial for Freddy at the location of the tragic accident as did members of the Edmonton Police Association who erected a memorial cross with his regimental badge number.



On behalf of all our members in Component 1, we send our sincerest, heartfelt condolences to Freddy's family and our thoughts and prayers are with you all.



In solidarity,



Component 1 Executive

