Your BCGEU bargaining committee is pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement with Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.



We have attached a copy of the ratification document and will post a copy to the web.



A Zoom information session will be held on Monday, March 9th at 7pm PST. Your bargaining committee and Negotiations Staff Representative will be available to review the agreement we have negotiated on your behalf and answer any questions you may have.



INFORMATION MEETING SESSION Date: Monday, March 9, 2026 (please check your email for the zoom link)



If you access to the meeting online, you will have the option of seeing whoever is speaking (if they have a webcam enabled) and likewise the option of being seen. Online access also includes an audio-only option. If your computer is not equipped with a webcam, speakers and microphone or if you have difficulty joining the meeting online, the phone-in option may be best.



RATIFICATION VOTING

We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. You will receive an email tomorrow with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you know of a member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because we do not have their email address), please tell them to contact [email protected].



The deadline to cast a ratification vote is Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 12:00pm (noon) PDT.



Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends ratification of this tentative agreement, so please vote "yes"!



To help ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU here. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.





In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee:



Tony Andrychuk - Bargaining Committee Chair

Chris Casey - Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Wolff - Bargaining Committee Member

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download ratification document here





