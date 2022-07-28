We are pleased to announce that a strong majority of members voted yes to ratify the terms of the tentative agreement. We will start finalizing the collective agreement for distribution.



The bargaining committee could not have reached this agreement with the employer in collective bargaining without its members. Thank you again for all of your input, patience and support.



To update your information, go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.



In solidarity,



Your bargaining committee:

Tony Andrychuk, Bargaining Committee Chair

David Ek, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Wolff, Bargaining Committee Member

Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP