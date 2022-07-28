We are pleased to announce that a strong majority of members voted yes to ratify the terms of the tentative agreement. We will start finalizing the collective agreement for distribution.
The bargaining committee could not have reached this agreement with the employer in collective bargaining without its members. Thank you again for all of your input, patience and support.
To update your information, go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.
In solidarity,
Your bargaining committee:
Tony Andrychuk, Bargaining Committee Chair
David Ek, Bargaining Committee Member
Aaron Wolff, Bargaining Committee Member
Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.