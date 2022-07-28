Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC - ratification results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 12, 2022

We are pleased to announce that a strong majority of members voted yes to ratify the terms of the tentative agreement. We will start finalizing the collective agreement for distribution.
 
The bargaining committee could not have reached this agreement with the employer in collective bargaining without its members. Thank you again for all of your input, patience and support.
 
In solidarity,
 
Your bargaining committee:
Tony Andrychuk, Bargaining Committee Chair
David Ek, Bargaining Committee Member
Aaron Wolff, Bargaining Committee Member
Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative - Negotiations

