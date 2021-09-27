This is a reminder that the deadline is approaching for submitting nominations for your bargaining committee.

Nominations must be received by the BCGEU Negotiations Department c/o BCGEU Headquarters by no later than 5:00 pm on Monday, October 4, 2021 . Forms can be sent by email: [email protected] or by fax, as indicated on the form.

The Bargaining Committee has three positions, as follows:

One - Bargaining Committee Chair

Two - Bargaining Committee Members

Members who are interested must submit a nomination form and check off which position they are interested in running for. If you are interested in both positions, you must check off both boxes on the form. You only need to submit one form, and must check off both boxes, one for Bargaining Committee Chair and one for Bargaining Committee Member.

The nomination form is attached.

An election will be called if we receive more nominations than the numbers listed above.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.





In solidarity,

Selena Kongpreecha

Staff Representative - Negotiations

