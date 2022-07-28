Your bargaining committee is preparing for upcoming negotiations to renew the current collective agreement.



In order for the bargaining committee to develop proposals, we want to hear directly from members about their priorities.



The bargaining survey can be accessed and downloaded through this link.



Please complete and send to [email protected]. The deadline to submit your survey is 4 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022. The committee will review and discuss the results later that week.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



Looking forward to hearing from you.





In solidarity,



Your bargaining committee:

Tony Andrychuk, Bargaining Committee Chair

David Ek, Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Wolff, Bargaining Committee Member

Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative - Negotiations







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of survey here





UWU/MoveUP