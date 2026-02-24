To: All BCGEU Members at Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC

Re: Bargaining Update





We are pleased to advise you that a tentative agreement was reached with your employer today (Tuesday, February 24th). We will develop a ratification document for your review and schedule an information session shortly. Stay tuned for further information.



Thank you for your support and patience throughout the bargaining process.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee:



Tony Andrychuk - Bargaining Committee Chair

Chris Casey - Bargaining Committee Member

Aaron Wolff - Bargaining Committee Member

Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative - Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP