To: All BCGEU Members at Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC
Re: Bargaining Update
We are pleased to advise you that a tentative agreement was reached with your employer today (Tuesday, February 24th). We will develop a ratification document for your review and schedule an information session shortly. Stay tuned for further information.
Thank you for your support and patience throughout the bargaining process.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee:
Tony Andrychuk - Bargaining Committee Chair
Chris Casey - Bargaining Committee Member
Aaron Wolff - Bargaining Committee Member
Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
