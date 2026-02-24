Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC Bargaining Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 24, 2026

To: All BCGEU Members at Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC

Re: Bargaining Update


We are pleased to advise you that a tentative agreement was reached with your employer today (Tuesday, February 24th). We will develop a ratification document for your review and schedule an information session shortly. Stay tuned for further information.
 
Thank you for your support and patience throughout the bargaining process.
 
In solidarity,
 
Your Bargaining Committee:
 
Tony Andrychuk - Bargaining Committee Chair
Chris Casey - Bargaining Committee Member
Aaron Wolff - Bargaining Committee Member
Michelle McAuley, Staff Representative - Negotiations

