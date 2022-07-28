B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

FULL-STACK DEVELOPER

(Temporary)

2 Positions

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

October 3, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires two (2) experienced full stack developers to work with the existing development team at the BCGEU for a term of up to 36 months. The BCGEU's development team is a small technology team tasked with delivering digital solutions for the union's members and internal stakeholders.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

As a full stack developer, you will work directly with the union's current development team to develop and create software including web applications, mobile applications, and database integrations. In addition, you will be responsible for:

Facilitating requirement refinement with the current development team

Analysing project requirements and working with the development team to break down and estimate user stories

Designing and developing server-side java code to meet project requirements as required

Working closely with QA staff to ensure that the software is working to specification

Designing test cases and creating, maintaining, and executing automation tests (functional and end to end integration testing)

Improving code quality, scalability, security, and documentation alongside team members

Assisting with software support escalations and investigations as required

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

5+ years of experience with full stack development including front end development Vue.js, CSS, JavaScript, and HTML as well as backend development using Java, SpringBoot and Postgres

Experience designing and developing REST APIs to best practices and design principles

Expertise with Source Configuration Management (Git, Bitbucket)

PostgreSQL and/or Microsoft SQL Server expertise

Familiarity with secure software development practices

Experience developing using Agile software development practices

Ability to work collaboratively within your team and across functions

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

A university degree in computer science or other related discipline (or equivalent experience)

Knowledge of the labour movement, and/or labour movement experience

Preference may be given to candidates with:

Certified java developer

Experience working with CRM, or financial systems

Experience with Atlassian tools

Experience working as a scrum master, or scrum coach

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Week: $3,404.88 - $3,795.03

Annual: $88,830.94 - $99,009.68

Transportation allowance: $550 monthly

Three-year term position. This is a unionized position, and all terms of employment are governed by the applicable collective agreement, including paid vacation (3 weeks), comprehensive health and welfare benefit package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan for eligible employees. The BCGEU does not offer full-time remote work and the successful candidate will be expected to work in the office at least some of the time.

The BCGEU does not reimburse moving expenses for successful candidates living outside of the greater Vancouver region. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday, October 14, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland