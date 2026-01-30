On November 27, 2025, our union notified you that the CBA achieved a 92.3% strike vote mandate. This constituted a significant mandate from the membership and one you should be proud of. That bulletin can be found here.

Our union is constantly striving to ensure our activities are transparent and aligned with our democratic principles. That’s why we want to ensure all members have full details of the November strike vote – please see the vote totals below:



Just last week we took the strength of this vote back to the bargaining table. In case you missed our update, read it here.

Thank you again for your continued activism and acts of solidarity!

In solidarity,

Scott De Long

Bargaining Chair and BCGEU Vice-President Community Health Services