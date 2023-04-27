A belated thank you to all who participated in our Town Hall meetings during the month of May. We really appreciated your time and your feedback. We have finished two more days of bargaining caucus meetings and have completed our bargaining proposals. We will be meeting with the Employer on July 5, 6, and 7, and will provide an update for you after those sessions.
Please feel free to let us know if you have any questions.
In solidarity,
Sandra Postnikoff Bargaining Committee member
Terri Lynn Simpson Bargaining Committee member
James Yard Bargaining Committee member
Jennifer White Bargaining Committee alternate
Heather Turner BCGEU Negotiator
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.