The nomination period for your worksite Stewards has now closed. Jenny Rose Bernaldez, Josephina Lieng, Fardad Golkar, Robyn Dhesi have been acclaimed as Shop Stewards at Grand Villa Casino.

Congratulations to your new Shop Stewards!

The Shop Stewards currently at your worksite are:

Alex Lee-Young

Doug Worden

Alvin Tso

Ian Elgar

Josephina Lieng

Fardad Golkar

Ella Ou Yang

Ardi Razmjou

Yvonne Fortt

Eason Zhang

Jenny Rose Bernaldez

Robyn Dhesi

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact one of the Shop Stewards listed above.

In solidarity,

Waheed Taiwo

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



