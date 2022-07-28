The nomination period for your worksite Stewards has now closed. Jenny Rose Bernaldez, Josephina Lieng, Fardad Golkar, Robyn Dhesi have been acclaimed as Shop Stewards at Grand Villa Casino.
Congratulations to your new Shop Stewards!
The Shop Stewards currently at your worksite are:
- Alex Lee-Young
- Doug Worden
- Alvin Tso
- Ian Elgar
- Josephina Lieng
- Fardad Golkar
- Ella Ou Yang
- Ardi Razmjou
- Yvonne Fortt
- Eason Zhang
- Jenny Rose Bernaldez
- Robyn Dhesi
If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact one of the Shop Stewards listed above.
In solidarity,
Waheed Taiwo
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.