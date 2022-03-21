Steward Nominations are now re-open for Local 1703 Grand Villa Members. There are 4 available positions.



Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now open and close on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 @ 5:00pm. Please send your completed and signed nominations either via email to [email protected], via fax (604-215-1410) or mail your forms to:



BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.



The Shop Stewards currently at your worksite are:

Alex Lee-Young

Doug Worden

Eason Lang

Alvin Tso

Ella Ou Yang

Ian Elgar

Ardeshir (Ardi) Razmjou

Milcah Kasomali



If you have any questions please call the area office at 604.215.1499 or toll free at 1.888.238.0239



In solidarity



Rajveen Shergill

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here

MoveUP