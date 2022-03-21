Steward Nominations are now re-open for Local 1703 Grand Villa Members. There are 4 available positions.
Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now open and close on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 @ 5:00pm. Please send your completed and signed nominations either via email to [email protected], via fax (604-215-1410) or mail your forms to:
BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.
The Shop Stewards currently at your worksite are:
Alex Lee-Young
Doug Worden
Eason Lang
Alvin Tso
Ella Ou Yang
Ian Elgar
Ardeshir (Ardi) Razmjou
Milcah Kasomali
If you have any questions please call the area office at 604.215.1499 or toll free at 1.888.238.0239
In solidarity
Rajveen Shergill
Staff Representative
