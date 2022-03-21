Please be advised that Kong William Wu has been acclaimed to the Starlight bargaining committee position for table games. We are awaiting the results of the ongoing election to round out the committee to four members



Thank you to everyone for your participation in this important process.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



