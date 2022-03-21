The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited (Starlight Casino) - Bargaining Committee election - acclaimed position - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on May 19, 2022
Please be advised that Kong William Wu has been acclaimed to the Starlight bargaining committee position for table games. We are awaiting the results of the ongoing election to round out the committee to four members
Thank you to everyone for your participation in this important process.
