Negotiations Continued for a renewal agreement with the exchange of non-monetary proposals during the week of January 9th and continued through the week of January 16th. We are scheduled to caucus amongst ourselves during the week of February 6th where we will prepare our monetary proposals which include all compensation items. We will meet the employer again during the week of Feb 20th.

To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Megan Washington, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shirley McMillan, Bargaining Committee Member

Kong Wu, Bargaining Committee Member

Shannon Kyne, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP