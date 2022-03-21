We are calling for nominations to sit on the Bargaining Committee for the upcoming round of negotiations with your Employer. The current agreement expires on March 31, 2022, however all rights continue while bargaining is ongoing.

There are Four (4) positions available:

one member from Table Games

one member from Food and Beverage (Restaurant and Kitchen classifications)

one member from the Slot department, or Cash Cage

one member from the Security, Race book, Count Team or Guest Service department

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by 5:00 pm on Friday, April 29th, 2022.



If one (1) nomination is received for each group then an election will not be necessary. If more than one (1) nomination is received in any department then an election will occur.



Each candidate may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8½" x 11", single-sided, black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on theBCGEU website. A candidate's info sheet may not contain false or misleading information. Candidate info sheets must be received by 5 pm the following business day after the close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted, expect that info sheets submitted in color will be adjusted to black and white.



Please mail, fax or email your completed nomination forms and candidate biographies to the Negotiations Department as per below:



Facsimile: 604-294-5092

Email: [email protected]

Mail 4911 Canada Way,

Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3



Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure, if required, will be distributed after the nomination period closes.



To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP