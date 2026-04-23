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Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited (Starlight Casino) - Tentative Agreement Reached with Starlight Casino - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 23, 2026

Tentative Agreement Reached with Starlight Casino

We have reached a tentative agreement with Starlight Casino and we'll be sharing the details with you this week.

Drop in on May 8th, 9th, 10th, (times below) to find out what we were able to achieve at the bargaining table. A comprehensive ratification document will be circulated on Tuesday May 5th

These drop-in sessions are your chance to get a thorough explanation of the changes to the collective agreement and ask questions of your bargaining committee before you vote on ratification.
 
Who's Invited?              Every union member. We want everyone to make an informed decision.

Who will Be There?      Your Bargaining Committee - ready to answer all of your questions. 

When?                           Friday, May 8th, 2:00pm-11:00pm
                                       Saturday, May 9th, 11:00am-5:00pm 
                                       Sunday, May 10th, 1:00pm-9:00pm

Where?                          The Training Room at Starlight Casino
 
The ratification vote will be in person, and you'll be able to vote at any of the drop-in sessions. We look forward to seeing you all.

In solidarity,
Laura Benson, Bargaining Committee Member
Kim Byrnes, Bargaining Committee Member
Donna Taliunas, Bargaining Committee Member
William Wu, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here



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