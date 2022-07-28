To: All BCGEU Members at Gateway Casinos and Entertainment (Starlight Casino)

Re: Bargaining Preparations Underway

Your Bargaining committee has met multiple times this month to review Bargaining surveys and start the process of developing proposals. This discussion takes time as the matters are very important to get right.

Your bargaining committee has been speaking with many of you and hopes to talk with many more over the coming days. The next steps are preparing and finalizing our proposals and scheduling dates to begin negotiations. We will continue to meet in November and hope to begin negotiations with the employer before the end of the year.

Your bargaining committee will be your main point of contact throughout the negotiations.

Make sure that you provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update to ensure you receive a copy of all bargaining updates. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your current contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity

Megan Washington, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Shirley McMillan, Bargaining Committee Member

Kong Wu, Bargaining Committee Member

Shannon Kyne, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP