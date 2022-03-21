Bargaining takes a break; back at the table for a significant date(s) later this month.



Our 4th week of negotiations wrapped up last week, and while progress was made, we could not find a settlement yet, as we remain apart on critical issues. While both parties are working hard to find a solution, the union remains unable to close the gap without a significant change in the employer's wage proposal.



Both parties have agreed to reconvene in late April after a negotiations break. At that point, we are hopeful the employer will come to the table ready to make the moves required for us to achieve a tentative agreement.



Please stay tuned.



In solidarity,



Your bargaining committee:

Doug Worden, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member

Yvonne Fortt, Bargaining Committee Member

Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member

Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations





