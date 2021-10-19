We are calling for nominations to sit on the Bargaining Committee for the upcoming round of negotiations with your Employer. The current agreement expires on December 31, 2021, however all rights continue while bargaining is ongoing, we anticipate Negotiations will begin in the New Year. There are six (6) positions available:

Three (3) positions available to represent the Supervisors; and

positions available to represent the Supervisors; and Three (3) positions to represent the Front Line Staff.

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by 5:00 pm on Friday, November 19, 2021.



If three (3) nominations are received for both groups then an election will not be necessary. If more than three (3) nominations are received for either the Supervisors or Front Line Staff Bargaining Committee Member position, then an election will occur.



Each candidate may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8½" x 11", single-sided, black and white) for distribution with the ballot and publication on the BCGEU website. A candidate's info sheet may not contain false or misleading information. Candidate info sheets must be received by 5 pm the following business day after the close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted, expect that info sheets submitted in color will be adjusted to black and white.



Please mail, fax or email your completed nomination forms and candidate biographies to the Negotiations Department as per below:



Facsimile: 604-294-5092

Email: [email protected]

Mail 4911 Canada Way,

Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3



Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure, if required, will be distributed after the nomination period closes.



To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett,

Senior Staff Representative Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download Supervisor nomination form here

Download Front Line Staff nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP