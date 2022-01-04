You will be receiving an email today with your credentials to vote for your Bargaining Committee.



There will be two simultaneous elections – one for the Supervisory Members and one for the Field Staff (Non-Supervisory) Members.

The Bargaining Committee Supervisory Election will start on January 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm and end on January 20, 2022 at 3:00 pm .

and end on . The Bargaining Committee Field Staff (Non-Supervisor) Election will start on January 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm and end on January 20, 2022 at 3:00 pm.

The nominees for Grand Villa Bargaining Committee Supervisory Members (in alphabetical order) are:

Rod Andersen

Irene Jamieson

Alex Lee-Young

Eason Zhang

The nominees for Grand Villa Bargaining Committee Field Staff Members (in alphabetical order) are:

Ian Elgar

Sima Fonseca

Yvonne Fortt

Kevin Johnson

Mike Pangas

Doug Worden

An announcement will be made upon the successful conclusion of each election.



If you have received this email, we have your contact information. If a co-worker does not receive this email, then we likely do not have their most up to date email address and they should update their information using the Member portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/login.



If you require assistance, please contact [email protected] if you have not received your voting credentials. Please respond no later than January 14, 2022 at 3:00 pm to receive voting credentials.



The email for the online vote will be coming from the “Scytl Credential Delivery System” so keep an eye out for your inbox as it may go to your Junk email.



In solidarity,



Gary Bennett,

S. Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP