Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce the results of the ratification vote counted last night following the close of voting polls, with 73.9 per cent voting in favour of adopting the tentative collective agreement. Your Bargaining Committee would like to thank you all for your patience and ongoing support throughout this lengthy process. The employer will be making retro calculations and will have the new rates applied on the second payday in August.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



Retro adjustments and the new pay rates will be reflected no later than the second payday in August.



In solidarity,



Your Gateway Grand Villa BCGEU Bargaining Committee



Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member

Yvonne Fortt, Bargaining Committee Member

Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member

Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



