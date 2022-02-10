Bargaining is scheduled to Begin on March 8, your input is still required!

Our Bargaining committee met for two days this week to begin the process of proposal development. We will meet again next week for an additional 3 days. Please note, a bulletin was sent last week along with a link for you to fill out a survey. This is an important part of the input we receive from the membership so please fill one out.



To further give another option and because the deadline is Tuesday Feb 22 at 5:00 pm. Hardcopies of the surveys have been left in the lunch room on the break room table , we would appreciate you taking some time to fill out and return to a bargaining committee member or fax/email back to the union. ASAP. You're more than welcome to use the online version as well here.



Bargaining is scheduled to begin with the employer on March 8th – 11th and March 15th to 18th.



Thank you, your support is appreciated.





In solidarity,



Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations

Doug Worden, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Irene Jamieson, Bargaining Committee Member

Eason Zhang, Bargaining Committee Member

Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member

Kevin Johnson, Bargaining Committee Member







Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP