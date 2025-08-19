BCGEU stands in solidarity with the people of Gaza, who are facing alarming levels of famine and starvation.

As the devastating famine continues to unfold, more than half a million Gazans are on the brink of starvation and the rest are enduring emergency levels of hunger. Based on the recommendation of its international solidarity advisory committee, the BCGEU provincial executive has voted to issue a $20,000 donation to the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) Palestine Emergency Appeal to support the people of Gaza.

The WFP is helping to deliver critical lifesaving aid to people in Gaza and BCGEU is proud to support this vital work.





