Your Bargaining Committee is gearing up for negotiations and your voice is essential to shaping what we fight for at the table.

Please feel free to drop in on June 27, 2025 to share your thoughts, ideas, and priorities in a pre‑bargaining feedback session.

This is your opportunity to share with us the improvements and changes you would like to see in our next collective agreement.

Who's Invited? Every union member, your input matters.

Who'll Be There? Your Bargaining Committee – ready to listen.

When? June 27 - 11 am – midnight – stop by anytime during the drop-in hours.

Where? GCC Vancouver – VIP room (around the corner from the break room).

Your input makes us stronger at the table!

In solidarity,

Mark Chun, Bargaining Committee Chair

Matthew Ruston, Bargaining Committee Member

Ewa Kordon, Bargaining Committee Member

Katherine Wiebe, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary C Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP