Please be advised that Mark Chun has been elected as the chairperson of the Bargaining Committee. Congratulations, Mark, and thank you, Matty, for letting your name stand.

Your Bargaining Committee is

Mark Chun

Matthew Ruston

Ewa Kordon

Katherine Wiebe

