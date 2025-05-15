Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

GCC Vancouver (Hard Rock)- Bargaining Committee Chairperson Election Result - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 15, 2025

Please be advised that Mark Chun has been elected as the chairperson of the Bargaining Committee. Congratulations, Mark, and thank you, Matty, for letting your name stand.

Your Bargaining Committee is

  • Mark Chun
  • Matthew Ruston
  • Ewa Kordon
  • Katherine Wiebe

To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Gary Bennett
Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

