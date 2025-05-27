Your Bargaining Committee is preparing to negotiate the renewal of the Collective Agreement with the Employer, and we are seeking your input. The bargaining questionnaire provides you with an opportunity to identify any desired improvements, issues or concerns with the Collective Agreement. Your input will assist the Bargaining Committee in setting bargaining priorities. You may complete the questionnaire online or by paper:

The questionnaire is available online via SurveyMonkey at the following link: HERE

The paper survey is attached below and can be sent to Negotiations@bcgeu. ca

ca Completed questionnaires must be returned by Monday, June 9 at 5:00pm.

We encourage you to participate in the negotiation process by providing input to the Bargaining Committee through the questionnaire. The more information you provide, the better we can represent you at the table.



Although the collective agreement has expired, it continues in full force and effect during negotiations.



To help ensure you receive a copy of bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at http://www.bcgeu.ca/update. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Mark Chun, Bargaining Committee Chair

Matthew Ruston, Bargaining Committee Member

Ewa Kordon, Bargaining Committee Member

Katherine Wiebe, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP