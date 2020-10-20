 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on October 20, 2020

Have you been laid-off, bumped or had your work hours significantly reduced? Or lost work due to contracting out or cutbacks? Are you interested in upgrading or professional development? Consider applying to the CHRF for education and retraining support of up to $10,000!

The Community Health Retraining Fund (CHRF) was negotiated by your union to support workers in the community health subsector who have been laid-off, bumped, demoted or had their hours of work reduced due to downsizing, contracting out, cutbacks or closures. 

The CHRF also supports skills upgrading, training and professional development for workers to enhance their ability to stay in the community health care or facilities sector. Course options may include: health care assistant, community health worker, English Language Learning, skilled trades, acute care skills for home support/resident care attendants, administrative and bookkeeping, community mental health worker, and activity or recreation aid. 

Any member of a union covered by the Community Health Subsector collective agreement is eligible to apply. Visit jointchrf.ca for more information and an online application form. 



