Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Get up to $10,000 in education and retraining support - BCGEU
Published on October 20, 2020
Have you been laid-off, bumped or had your work hours significantly reduced? Or lost work due to contracting out or cutbacks? Are you interested in upgrading or professional development? Consider applying to the CHRF for education and retraining support of up to $10,000! The Community Health Retraining Fund (CHRF) was negotiated by your union to support workers in the community health subsector who have been laid-off, bumped, demoted or had their hours of work reduced due to downsizing, contracting out, cutbacks or closures.
The CHRF also supports skills upgrading, training and professional development for workers to enhance their ability to stay in the community health care or facilities sector. Course options may include: health care assistant, community health worker, English Language Learning, skilled trades, acute care skills for home support/resident care attendants, administrative and bookkeeping, community mental health worker, and activity or recreation aid.