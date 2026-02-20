Getting set for the road ahead: Bargaining 2026/27

Back in November your bargaining chairs met at a bargaining conference to plan for 2026, 2027 and 2029 negotiations. They approved a main table committee to work on provincial issues before local table bargaining begins.

The process of the main table stalled quickly after starting, but we have just agreed to meet again with the BC Road Builders during the second week of March. Like most bargaining, this process can take some time and patience to be productive. We will provide an update following the March bargaining session.

At the bargaining conference, we also committed to creating a communications plan to keep highways workers informed about bargaining updates at both the provincial level, and the local level where members are directly affected.

We’ve started working with our assigned communications officer to assess our current communications capacity and identify gaps in how we connect directly with members. Our communications officer is coordinating the collection and distribution of the information needed to share updates with members and gather feedback as required. The communications priorities we discussed at the bargaining conference—including bulletins to the full membership, targeted local table updates, regular newsletters, and video communications—are all in progress. These will start to roll out this month, and feedback from all of you be important to making sure we are on the mark for the membership. Some of you have already started reaching out as you are getting bargaining questions at your worksites – and that is appreciated.

Our union’s organizing department is also helping to analyze membership data and develop a plan to address any gaps. Currently, one component executive member is focused on data collection and accuracy and is working with the department to confirm members’ information. In the coming weeks, members will receive a text, phone call or email to confirm their contact information is up to date.

The component table officers met in mid-January to discuss and approve updated plans. We also worked on this year’s member-to-member (M2M) plans with a focus on areas that will be bargaining in 2026 so those members can speak directly to their local chair, component executive and staff. These M2Ms will be taking place in May, so all members should be prepared to discuss their issues.

Planning for local tables has started with the component staff assigned and executive director responsible for bargaining. Each area has specific needs, and we are working on each of them in priority, including the three areas that did not take extensions and how that will impact their bargaining and timelines. Local tables will be asked to complete bargaining surveys to identify priorities for their worksites. Committees in each area will also receive bargaining training or review prior to bargaining. We will continue to work on preparing for local tables while still hopeful for progress at the main table and some broad contract terms resulting from those negotiations.

Although there is a significant amount of work in front of us, we have the full support of our union, the component, and staff to provide the best possible outcomes for each area.

The component is working on succession planning over the next five years as people start to move towards retirement on local executive and component executive. This is creating opportunities for younger people in the highway maintenance sector.

Please participate whenever possible—as a shop steward, an OHS committee member, or on your local executive. Over the next five to six years, more opportunities will open up for you to deepen your involvement, build your skills, and grow within the labour movement.

A significant change in our component is that Frank Anderson—who had been assigned to support the component for a number of years—recently retired. His article is also included in this newsletter on page six. The component is pleased to announce that Nicki Pearson has been assigned to Component 10, bringing years of activism and experience as staff to help guide us in the years ahead. Her introduction is in this newsletter on page five, and she’ll be visiting worksites this year to meet you.

The uncertainty in the world today is stressful for all of us, but we need to keep working towards the future and stay positive throughout these difficult times. For over 37 years we have worked through many difficult times and challenges together, and we will get through this and provide a good future for those in this industry, and for those to come.

In solidarity,

Rory Smith

BCGEU VP, Operational Services