Bargaining dates have been tentatively set for July and August. We will provide the exact dates as soon as we receive such from the Employer. The terms of the current agreement will remain in place beyond the expiration date until a new agreement can be achieved.

Dues will not be deducted until a new collective agreement has been reached and in place.

An additional call for bargaining committee member has been issued. We are hoping to have 1 bargaining committee member and 1 alternate bargaining committee member nominated. Nominations will be closing soon. Please contact area07@bcgeu.ca if you do not see the call for nominations.

We want to ensure the membership that work is currently being done to ensure our committee is primed and ready for this round of bargaining.

Further updates will be provided throughout the duration of bargaining to ensure the membership is kept well-informed.

We are looking forward to getting to work and accomplishing the best agreement possible for you.

In solidarity,

Taren Bachand, Bargaining Committee Member

Linda Prokopetz, Bargaining Committee Member

Nathan Sharp, Staff Representative

