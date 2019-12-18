WHAT: After issuing a 72-hour strike notice on Friday of last week, 14 members of the BC Government & Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) employed by Sunshine Valley Child Care are set to strike for one day on Thursday December 19, 2019. The move comes after several months of unsuccessful negotiations for a new collective agreement that will address long-standing issues with substandard wages, a lack of benefits and significant issues with recruitment and retention.

"Our members' goal is to deliver quality, professional child care to the children and families of Grand Forks, but too many years of low pay and no health & welfare benefits have led them to a crisis point," says BCGEU president Stephanie Smith. "They are fighting for a contract that compensates them fairly as qualified, trained professionals, and in turn, ensures the ongoing viability of the childcare facility in order to meet the community's needs for years to come."

WHEN: Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at 7:00am

WHERE: Sunshine Valley Child Care Society – Grand Forks, B.C.



