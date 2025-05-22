Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on May 22, 2025

Please be advised that the following have been elected to the 7-person Bargaining Committee. Congratulations to those elected, and thank you to everyone who stood for election.

Front Line Staff: 447 Ballots Cast / 22 Spoilt
Evandro Mendoza
Victor Zeng
Nicole Ray
Josephine "Rosie" Cuaresma

Kevin Anthony Johnson (1st Alternate)
Yvonne Fortt (2nd Alternate)

Supervisors: 456 Ballots Cast / 15 Spoilt

Rod Andersen
Alex Lee Young
Ella Ouyang

Sima Fonesca (1st Alternate)
Aldon Dosanjh (2nd Alternate)

In solidarity,

Gary C Bennett
Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here


