Please be advised that the following have been elected to the 7-person Bargaining Committee. Congratulations to those elected, and thank you to everyone who stood for election.
Front Line Staff: 447 Ballots Cast / 22 Spoilt
Evandro Mendoza
Victor Zeng
Nicole Ray
Josephine "Rosie" Cuaresma
Kevin Anthony Johnson (1st Alternate)
Yvonne Fortt (2nd Alternate)
Supervisors: 456 Ballots Cast / 15 Spoilt
Rod Andersen
Alex Lee Young
Ella Ouyang
Sima Fonesca (1st Alternate)
Aldon Dosanjh (2nd Alternate)
To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Gary C Bennett
Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
