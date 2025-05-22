Please be advised that the following have been elected to the 7-person Bargaining Committee. Congratulations to those elected, and thank you to everyone who stood for election.



Front Line Staff: 447 Ballots Cast / 22 Spoilt

Evandro Mendoza

Victor Zeng

Nicole Ray

Josephine "Rosie" Cuaresma



Kevin Anthony Johnson (1st Alternate)

Yvonne Fortt (2nd Alternate)



Supervisors: 456 Ballots Cast / 15 Spoilt



Rod Andersen

Alex Lee Young

Ella Ouyang



Sima Fonesca (1st Alternate)

Aldon Dosanjh (2nd Alternate)



To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Gary C Bennett

Senior Staff Representative, Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here





Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP