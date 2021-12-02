Nominations have closed and the union will be proceeding with elections. However, the election period will occur in early January do to the level of IT and Admin support needed during these votes. We want to ensure that the support is available for members using the system and that is difficult during the office closure between December 25th and January 4th.

Note that it was determined that only those who hold a regular supervisory position are eligible for a supervisory bargaining committee position. The Union will be confirming the status of each nominee prior to the election commencing.

Members will receive a notice once the details of the election have been confirmed.

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones

BCGEU Staff Representative

Negotiations Department

UWU/MoveUP