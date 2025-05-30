Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Grand Villa Casino members - Let’s Talk Bargaining – We Want to Hear from YOU! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 30, 2025

Your Bargaining Committee is gearing up for negotiations - and your voice is essential to shaping what we fight for at the table.

Drop in on June 6 or 7 to share your thoughts, ideas, and priorities in a pre-bargaining feedback session.

This is your chance to tell us what improvements and changes you want to see in our next collective agreement.

Who's Invited? Every union member – your input matters.
Who'll Be There? Your Bargaining Committee – ready to listen.
When? June 6 and 7, 1pm - 1am – stop by anytime during the drop-in hours.
Where?Grand Villa Casino - buffet sun room

Your input makes us stronger at the table.

In solidarity,

Ella Ouyang, Bargaining Committee Member
Evandro Mendoza, Bargaining Committee Member
Victor Zeng, Bargaining Committee Member
Nicole Roy, Bargaining Committee Member
Rosie Cuaresma, Bargaining Committee Member
Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member
Alex Lee-Young, Bargaining Committee Member
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



