Your Bargaining Committee is gearing up for negotiations - and your voice is essential to shaping what we fight for at the table.

Drop in on June 6 or 7 to share your thoughts, ideas, and priorities in a pre-bargaining feedback session.

This is your chance to tell us what improvements and changes you want to see in our next collective agreement.

Who's Invited? Every union member – your input matters.

Who'll Be There? Your Bargaining Committee – ready to listen.

When? June 6 and 7, 1pm - 1am – stop by anytime during the drop-in hours.

Where?Grand Villa Casino - buffet sun room

Your input makes us stronger at the table.

In solidarity,

Ella Ouyang, Bargaining Committee Member

Evandro Mendoza, Bargaining Committee Member

Victor Zeng, Bargaining Committee Member

Nicole Roy, Bargaining Committee Member

Rosie Cuaresma, Bargaining Committee Member

Rod Andersen, Bargaining Committee Member

Alex Lee-Young, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP