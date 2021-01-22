Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Jan 11):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Greater Vancouver Community Services Society - Steward Nominations - BCGEU
Published on January 22, 2021
Thank you to the members who have put their name forward to fill the five vacant Steward positions at GVCSS.
Please help me congratulate the newest acclaimed BCGEU Stewards for GVCSS:
Filomena Malkovich
Helen Buse
Jamie Cruz
Manpreet Kaur
Mitzi Echague
Please note, the following people below are the current GVCSS stewards you can contact should you have any questions or concerns regarding your rights under the Collective Agreement:
Helen Villar
Leslie Babji
Marcia Laconsay
Jackie Lehman
Rae Nicolas
The Union also has spots available on the GVCSS Occupational Health and Safety Committee for Home Support. Please email the Union at area03@BCGEU.ca or your Local Chair should you be interested in participating in that Committee.
In solidarity
Masoud Aminzavvar- Local 803 Chairperson Katie Smith- Staff Representative