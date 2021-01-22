 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Greater Vancouver Community Services Society - Steward Nominations - BCGEU

Published on January 22, 2021

Thank you to the members who have put their name forward to fill the five vacant Steward positions at GVCSS. 

Please help me congratulate the newest acclaimed BCGEU Stewards for GVCSS:

  • Filomena Malkovich
  • Helen Buse
  • Jamie Cruz
  • Manpreet Kaur 
  • Mitzi Echague

Please note, the following people below are the current GVCSS stewards you can contact should you have any questions or concerns regarding your rights under the Collective Agreement:

  • Helen Villar
  • Leslie Babji
  • Marcia Laconsay
  • Jackie Lehman
  • Rae Nicolas

The Union also has spots available on the GVCSS Occupational Health and Safety Committee for Home Support. Please email the Union at area03@BCGEU.ca or your Local Chair should you be interested in participating in that Committee.

In solidarity

Masoud Aminzavvar- Local 803 Chairperson
Katie Smith- Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 



