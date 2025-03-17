On February 28th, our Steward Chris Doberstein filed a grievance on behalf of all BCGEU members at Wellspring Support over the wage increases for 2024.

We will be following the grievance procedures as listed in Article 9 of your collective agreement – please refer to that if you are curious about the process. Click here for the link to the collective agreement

For the Wage Grid for 2024 – please click here.

Our next step will be to hold a Step 2 meeting with management, and we are hopeful and confident that we can work together to resolve the matter.

If you have any questions, please contact your Steward Chris Doberstein.

In solidarity,

Chris Doberstein, Steward

Marvin Board, Steward

Nicolette Larminay, Steward

Daniela Valdivia, Steward

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal.





