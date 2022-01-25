The following four members have been nominated to fill two positions on the bargaining committee for GSV, so voting is required:

Almira Galvez

Avtar Bharaj

Brindele Roxas

Ana Canessa

(The order of candidates’ names has been randomized for this bulletin—the order will also be randomized on the ballot.)



The two highest vote-getting candidates will be the regular committee members, and the third highest vote-getting candidate will be the alternate committee member.



Voting Information



This bargaining committee vote will be conducted using secure electronic voting. Members will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before February 7th. Voting will open on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9 AM and will close on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 5 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



A member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-833-837-5223, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than March 4, 2022 at 9 AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



A member without a personal email address may request the assistance of a steward or fellow member to help set one up.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations





