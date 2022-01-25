Click here to find info on COVID-19

Guildford Seniors Village - Bargaining Committee vote postponed - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 07, 2022

The vote for the bargaining committee meant to start today has been postponed. At least one nominee is no longer running, and we are determining whether a vote is still required. We will send another update soon.
 
In solidarity,
 
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations


