Due to the ongoing covid pandemic, BCGEU offices are operating with restricted access and with most staff working remotely. The BCGEU continues to monitor the situation and an update will be provided on or around February 15. Members can call or email their area office for assistance. Contact info can be found here.
Guildford Seniors Village - Bargaining Committee vote postponed - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Guildford Seniors Village - Bargaining Committee vote postponed - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on February 07, 2022
The vote for the bargaining committee meant to start today has been postponed. At least one nominee is no longer running, and we are determining whether a vote is still required. We will send another update soon.
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.